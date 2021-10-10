No. 5 Alabama vs. Mississippi State odds heading into game week

The Alabama Crimson Tide faces the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, MS at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday, October 16 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Crimson Tide had one of their worst games in recent memory on both sides of the ball, which led to a 41-38 upset loss to the Texas A&M Aggies last Saturday. Alabama QB Bryce Young threw for 369 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. Two of his touchdown passes went to wide receiver Jameson Williams, who had 146 yards on 10 receptions. But on the other side of the ball, Bama’s defense allowed A&M quarterback Zach Calzada to throw for 285 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bulldogs did not play last week after defeating the Aggies 26-22 in Week 5 for their third win. In that game, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers completed 46-of-59 passes for 409 yards and three scores. Rogers has thrown for 1,862 yards, 14 touchdowns, and two interceptions through five games this season.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Alabama -17

Total: 57

