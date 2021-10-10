No. 11 Kentucky vs. No. 1 Georgia odds heading into game week

Plenty of college football experts expected the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs to be undefeated during their tilt with the No. XX Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, October 16 in Athens, Georgia. But not many anticipated UK being amongst the unblemished as well.

Kentucky sits at 6-0 following a 42-21 blowout of the LSU Tigers on Saturday in Lexington. Will Levis was just 14-17 passing for 145 yards, but had three touchdowns without an interception. The Cats are 3-0 in the SEC, including a win over No. 20 Florida two weeks ago.

Georgia’s defense is the most feared unit in all of college football, and despite a continued injury to starting quarterback JT Daniels, the Dawgs haven’t really been tested during their 6-0 start this season. The Dawgs rolled Auburn 34-10 on Saturday to move to 6-0, with no game outside of Clemson to open the season within one score.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Georgia -22

Total: 44.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.