No. 2 Iowa vs. Purdue odds heading into game week

The Iowa Hawkeyes have risen to No. 2 in the AP polls, their highest ranking since 1985. They’ll look to maintain their spot when welcoming the Purdue Boilermakers to Kinnick Stadium for a Big Ten West showdown this Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Purdue (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) went into halftime of Saturday’s game against Minnesota with the lead, but completely stalled in the second half to lose 20-13. The Boilermakers were completely shut out in the second half, turning in two punts, a turnover on downs, a missed field goal, and an interception. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell attempted 52 pass attempts but only came away with 371 passing yards and one touchdown.

Iowa (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) achieved their biggest win in recent memory on Saturday, surviving a defensive slugfest to topple No. 4 Penn State 23-20. Spencer Petras was 17-31 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, while UI ran the ball for just 110 yards, but still had almost 36 minutes of possession thanks to four interceptions PSU quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Ta’Quan Roberson.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Iowa -12

Total: 44

