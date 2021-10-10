No. 17 Arkansas vs. Auburn odds heading into game week

The first of Saturday’s SEC on CBS doubleheader will feature two SEC West programs trying to get off the mat as the Auburn Tigers travel to Fayetteville to meet the No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks. The game will kick off at noon ET.

Auburn (4-2, 2-1 SEC) showed some signs of fight in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry on Saturday, but was ultimate routed 34-10 by border rival Georgia. Quarterback Bo Nix was just 21-38 for 217 yards and an interception, but playing the best defense in America tends to slow teams down a bit.

Arkansas did the right thing and went for two at the end of a wild 52-51 shootout in Oxford last Saturday, but couldn’t get the conversion and lost as time expired. The Hogs have lost two straight, but have shown tremendous progress under Sam Pittman in Year 2 in Fayetteville.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Arkansas -4

Total: 53

