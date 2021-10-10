No. 20 Florida vs. LSU odds heading into game week

We’ll have a potential anxiety bowl at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge on Saturday as the No. 20 Florida Gators travel into the bayou to meet the LSU Tigers. The game will kick off at noon ET on ESPN.

Florida (4-2, 2-2 SEC) took their frustrations of losing to Kentucky the week prior out on poor Vanderbilt, clobbering the Commodores 42-0 on Saturday. The Gators got a solid day from quarterback Emory Jones, who posted a stat line of 14-22 through the air for 273 yards, four touchdowns and one interception on the afternoon. The UF defense forced two turnovers and harassed Vandy QB’s for 11 QB hurries.

We may be nearing the end of the Ed Orgeron era in Baton Rouge and LSU (3-3, 1-2 SEC) finds themselves at the bottom after getting smacked by Kentucky for a 42-21 loss in Lexington on Saturday. The Tigers did accumulate over 400 yards of offense throughout the game, but only managed a single touchdown within the first three quarters. With Ole Miss, Alabama, and Arkansas coming up on the schedule, LSU would be in danger of their season taking a serious nosedive with a home loss to UF here.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Florida -11

Total: 58.5

