No. 3 Cincinnati vs. UCF odds heading into game week

The UCF Knights are headed to Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, October 16th at 12:00 PM ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

The Knights (3-2, 1-1 American) are coming off of a close victory against American Conference rival East Carolina. In the victory, sophomore running back Johnny Richardson had 16 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown. He added two receptions for 51 yards.

The Bearcats (5-0, 1-0 American) are coming off of a blowout win against the Temple Owls, 52-3. Junior running back Jerome Ford had 15 carries for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Desmond Ridder had 259 yards passing and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Opening Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Cincinnati -19

Total: 55

