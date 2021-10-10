No. 4 Oklahoma vs. TCU odds heading into game week

The TCU Horned Frogs go on the road to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma Sooners at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 16th at 7:00 PM ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

The Horned Frogs (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) are coming off of a big win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Horned Frogs rushing attack couldn’t be stopped. Sophomore running back Kendre Miller had 185 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Sophomore running back Zach Evans ran the ball 17 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

The Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) dodged a bullet against the Texas Longhorns last week. They were down 28-7 early and pulled starting quarterback Spencer Rattler. Freshman backup quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 88 yards and another touchdown leading the Sooners to a last-second win.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Oklahoma -12

Total: 66.5

