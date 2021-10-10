No. 12 Oklahoma State vs. No. 25 Texas odds heading into game week

The Oklahoma State Cowboys travel to Austin, Texas to take on the Texas Longhorns at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 16th at 12:00 PM ET. The game is scheduled to air on TBD.

The Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) are coming off an off week. In their most recent game, the Cowboys won at home against the Baylor Bears who were ranked No. 21 at the time. Running back Jaylen Warren had 36 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

The Longhorns (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) lost a wild came in the Red River Showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners. Even though they got out to a 14-0 lead early and knocked out starter Spencer Rattler, the Longhorns couldn’t hold onto the lead. Freshman wide receiver Xavier Worthy had nine receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Texas -4

Total: 60.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.