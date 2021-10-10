No. 19 BYU vs. Baylor odds heading into game week

The No. 10-ranked BYU Cougars faces the Baylor Bears in Waco, TX on Saturday, October 16 at 3:30 ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Cougars suffered their first loss of the regular season last Saturday against the Boise State Broncos at home. BYU quarterback Jarren Hall completed 22-of-37 passes for 302 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. His interception was one of four turnovers that Boise State forced in their road victory.

The Bears are coming off a dominating 45-20 road win over the West Virginia Mountaineers last Saturday. Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon torched the Mountaineers’ defense for 336 yards and four touchdown passes. The junior quarterback has yet to throw an interception this season as he has 11 touchdowns through six games.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Baylor -4.5

Total: 47.5

