No. 22 Arizona State vs. Utah odds heading into game week

The No. 22-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils faces the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, October 16 at 10:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Sun Devils defeated the Stanford Cardinal, 28-10, last Friday for their third straight win. Arizona State dominated Stanford on both sides of the ball, rushing for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, the Sun Devils picked off Stanford QB Tanner McKee three times and held Stanford to only 13 rushing yards.

The Utes are coming off an impressive 42-26 road win over the USC Trojans last Saturday. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising rose to the challenge against the Trojans’ defense with 306 yards on an efficient 22-of-28 passing and three touchdowns. On the ground, the Utes racked up 180 yards and three touchdowns, which included 113 yards and a score from Tavion Thomas.

Opening Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Arizona State -1

Total: 50.5

