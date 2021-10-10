No. 17 Ole Miss vs. Tennessee odds heading into game week

The No. 17-ranked Ole Miss Rebels faces the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville, TN at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, October 16 at 7:30 ET. The game is scheduled to air on SEC Network.

The Rebels escaped with a high-scoring 52-51 victory at home last Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks. It was the fourth game this season that Ole Miss scored scored 40 points or more. Heisman candidate quarterback Matt Corral completed 14-of-21 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 94 yards on the ground and two scores. The Rebels’ running game was impressive as well with 324 yards and five touchdowns.

The Vols have won two consecutive games after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks, 45-20, last Saturday at home. In front of the home crowd, Tennessee jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and did not look back. Hendon Hooker showcased his dual-threat ability with 225 passing yards, 66 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns. As a team, the Vols ran for 247 yards and three touchdowns.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Mississippi -3.5

Total: 78.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.