Melvin Gordon is active for Week 5 vs. Steelers

The Denver Broncos announced Week 5 inactives and Melvin Gordon is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gordon was listed as questionable this week due to a lower leg injury. He did not practice Wednesday and was limited in practice on both Thursday and Friday.

Gordon has been the starting running back for the Broncos this season. Gordon has 51 carries for 248 yards and two touchdowns. He has caught eight receptions on 11 targets for 87 yards.

Fantasy football impact

Gordon heads into Week 5 as the overall RB18 in half-PPR scoring formats. Gordon has alternated weeks that he has been fantasy relevant with his best games coming in Weeks 1 and 3. Most recently in Week 4, Gordon had nine carries for 56 yards and caught two of four targets for 11 yards. Nothing too exciting. This week, against the Steelers, Gordon has a tough matchup. The Steelers are giving up 13.85 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs which is the fifth-fewest in the NFL.

Because of this matchup, Gordon can be started as a FLEX.