Courtland Sutton is active for Week 5 vs. Steelers

The Denver Broncos announced Week 5 inactives and Courtland Sutton is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sutton was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He popped up late in the week on the injury report and was a limited participant in practice on Friday.

Sutton has been the main wide receiver for the Broncos. He has 18 receptions on 28 targets for 257 yards, but he hasn’t found the end zone yet.

Fantasy football impact

Sutton’s best game came in Week 2 when he had nine receptions for 159 yards. Since then he has had only 37 yards and 47 yards through the last two games. He is the Broncos' most targeted receiver so at least his usage is good. This week he faces the Steelers who are giving up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. The matchup is solid at least so Sutton has FLEX appeal since he is active.