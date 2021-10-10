T.J. Hockenson is active for Week 5 vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions announced Week 5 inactives and TJ Hockenson is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Hockenson was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He didn’t practice Wednesday but practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday.

Hockenson has 22 receptions on 29 targets for 215 yards and two touchdowns through four games. His best two games of the season came in Week 1 and 2 when he had 16 receptions for 163 yards and both of his touchdowns. Since then, he has had six receptions for 52 yards total through the other two games of the season.

Fantasy football impact

Hockenson enters Week 5 as the overall TE5 in half-PPR scoring formats. He has a role carved out for him in the passing game and is one of quarterback Jared Goff’s favorite targets. The Vikings are giving up only 8.7 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Even with this tougher matchup, because of his usage Hockenson should be a START in your fantasy lineup.