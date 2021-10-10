D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams are active for Week 5 vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions announced Week 5 inactives and D’Andre Swift is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Swift was listed as questionable this week due to a groin injury. He was limited every day of practice this week. Backup running back Jamaal Williams was also limited in practice each day this week dealing with a hip injury. He is active.

Through four games, Swift has 41 rushing attempts for 139 yards and a touchdown. He has 23 receptions on 299 targets for an additional 199 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Fantasy football impact

Swift heads into Week 5 as the overall RB9 in half-PPR scoring formats. Swift’s biggest advantage is his usage in the passing game. His 29 targets are the second-most for a running back in the NFL. This week, he faces the Vikings who are giving up 23.03 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs which are the 12th most in the league. With this matchup, Swift should be a START for your lineups.

Even though Williams is the backup, he still retains fantasy value in this offense. He enters Week 5 as the overall RB20. Even with Swift active, Williams has fantasy value so the fact that Swift is missing the game just elevates Williams. This week, he faces the Vikings who are giving up 23.03 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs which are the 12th most in the league. From the workload and matchup, Williams is a START this week.