Dalvin Cook is inactive for Week 5 vs. Lions

The Minnesota Vikings announced Week 5 inactives and Dalvin Cook is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Detroit Lions. Cook was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. Cook did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was able to practice in a limited capacity on Friday.

Cook is the star running back for the Vikings. So far this season through three games, Cook has 51 rushing attempts for 226 yards and a touchdown. He has caught 10 of 16 receptions for an additional 70 yards.

Fantasy football impact

Cook heads into Week 5 as the overall RB24. He missed the Vikings Week 3 game and was limited in usage last week. With Cook inactive, Alexander Mattison is in line for a big game. The Lions are giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Without Cook in the lineup, Alexander Mattison is set to flirt with RB2 production.