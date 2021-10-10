Giovani Bernard is active for Week 5 vs. Miami Dolphins

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Week 5 inactives and Giovanni Bernard is officially active for their matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Bernard was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

Bernard has played in three games so far but still hasn’t registered a rushing attempt. While known as a receiving back this is especially interesting due to the fact that teammates Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones have been inconsistent. In his most recent game in Week 3, Bernard caught nine of 10 targets for 51 yards and a touchdown. Even as such, he is too risky of a play for your fantasy lineups so you should sit him even though he is active.

Fantasy football impact

