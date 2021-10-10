CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule for Sunday, October 10

The final stage of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying continues Sunday with the USMNT and Mexico tied at the top of the standings with eight points each. The Americans are coming off a 2-0 win against Jamaica and hope to grab three more points against Panama, while El Tri looks to bounce back from a 1-1 draw with Canada when they take on Honduras.

Elsewhere, Costa Rica and El Salvador enter a pivotal matchup as both teams look to gain position in the standings. Canada will look to get a win against Jamaica and challenge for the top spot in the stage.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule Sunday, October 10

USA vs. Panama

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: USA -105, Draw +200, Panama +340

Jamaica vs. Canada

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Jamaica +320, Draw +200, Canada +100

Costa Rica vs. El Salvador

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Costa Rica -145, Draw +245, El Salvador +425

Mexico vs. Honduras

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Mexico -450, Draw +500, Honduras +1000