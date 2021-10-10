 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying via livestream Sunday, October 10

Here’s how to catch all the action from CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers Sunday.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Jamaica v United States: 2022 World Cup Qualifying
Ricardo Pepi of the United States celebrates with Paul Arriola of the United States and Antonee Robinson of the United States after scoring against Jamaica in the second half of a 2022 World Cup Qualifying match at Q2 Stadium on October 07, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
The final stage of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying continues Sunday, with Mexico and the USMNT tied at the top of the standings at the moment. Costa Rica, El Salvador and Panama are fighting for the fourth spot, which is the last spot to have an opportunity to qualify for the World Cup. Canada is sitting in third, but will look to challenge USA and Mexico at the top of the standings.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Sunday, October 10

Panama vs. USA

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Channel: UNIVERSO
Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV
Moneyline odds: USA -105, Draw +200, Panama +340

Costa Rica vs. El Salvador

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Channel: Telemundo Deportes
Livestream: Paramount+
Moneyline odds: Costa Rica -145, Draw +245, El Salvador +425

Jamaica vs. Canada

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Channel: Telemundo Deportes
Livestream: Paramount+
Moneyline odds: Jamaica +320, Draw +200, Canada +100

Mexico vs. Honduras

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Channel: Univision
Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV
Moneyline odds: Mexico -450, Draw +500, Honduras +1000

