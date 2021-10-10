How to watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying via livestream Sunday, October 10

The final stage of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying continues Sunday, with Mexico and the USMNT tied at the top of the standings at the moment. Costa Rica, El Salvador and Panama are fighting for the fourth spot, which is the last spot to have an opportunity to qualify for the World Cup. Canada is sitting in third, but will look to challenge USA and Mexico at the top of the standings.
CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Sunday, October 10
Panama vs. USA
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Channel: UNIVERSO
Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV
Moneyline odds: USA -105, Draw +200, Panama +340
Costa Rica vs. El Salvador
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Channel: Telemundo Deportes
Livestream: Paramount+
Moneyline odds: Costa Rica -145, Draw +245, El Salvador +425
Jamaica vs. Canada
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Channel: Telemundo Deportes
Livestream: Paramount+
Moneyline odds: Jamaica +320, Draw +200, Canada +100
Mexico vs. Honduras
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Channel: Univision
Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV
Moneyline odds: Mexico -450, Draw +500, Honduras +1000