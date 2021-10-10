How to watch USMNT vs. Panama in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying continues Sunday with the USMNT taking on Panama. The Americans got a 2-0 victory over Jamaica to go to the top of the standings in this final stage. They’ll look to keep their winning ways going against Panama Sunday.

USA vs. Panama

Date: Sunday, September 10

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Universo

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Ricardo Pepi was the star of the show against Jamaica, scoring both goals for USA. The Americans are without Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna, so it’s a big chance for players like Pepi to step up and score goals. USA put on a defensive clinic against Jamaica, allowing just one shot on target. The Americans hope they can continue that form against Panama.

Panama didn’t register a single shot on target in a 1-0 loss to El Salvador Thursday. This is a crucial game for Panama as it hopes to maintain its standing as the fourth-place team at the moment. El Salvador is tied on points with Panama, while Canada has a one-point advantage. If Panama can get a draw in this match, it’ll be big for the country’s hopes to qualify for the World Cup.