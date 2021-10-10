F1 results: Tracking leaders, accidents, winner of 2021 Turkish Grand Prix

The Turkish Grand Prix gets underway Sunday morning at 8 a.m. ET with Valtteri Bottas starting in the pole position, in what is a rather rare occurrence. This is the second pole Bottas has claimed this season, and it is one of only five races in 2021 that has not had Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen starting in the pole. Hamilton had the fastest time, but he received a ten-slot penalty and starts at No. 11.

The race will air on ESPN2 and stream at WatchESPN. Verstappen starts third and is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +120. Bottas follows at +225 and Hamilton has the third best odds at +275.

The front row of the starting grid consists of Bottas, Verstappen, and Pierre Gasly. They’ll be followed in the second row by Fernando Alonso, Sergio Pérez, and Charles Leclerc.

We’ll be following along throughout the race and will provide updates as notable events happen. We’ll track lap leaders, retirements, wrecks, and of course the final winner when the checkered flag is waved. Odds are high it will end up once again being Verstappen or Hamilton, but maybe we see an upset in Istanbul.

Lap 47: Bottas regained the lead and Leclerc subsequently went into the pit. Verstappen and Hamilton have climbed into second and third, respectively. This was Leclerc’s first pit stop. Hamilton and Esteban Ocon are the only drivers remaining who have not taken a pit stop.

Lap 43: Bottas led for the first two-thirds of the race, but after he pitted, Leclerc moved into first place, just ahead of Vetstappen. However, Bottas is back in second, and Hamilton has climbed from 11th to 4th.