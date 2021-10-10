 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 results: Tracking leaders, accidents, winner of 2021 Turkish Grand Prix

The Turkish Grand Prix gets underway at 8 a.m. ET. We’ve got updates for notable events over the 58-lap race.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the paddock as a rainbow is seen in the distance after the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park on November 15, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

The Turkish Grand Prix gets underway Sunday morning at 8 a.m. ET with Valtteri Bottas starting in the pole position, in what is a rather rare occurrence. This is the second pole Bottas has claimed this season, and it is one of only five races in 2021 that has not had Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen starting in the pole. Hamilton had the fastest time, but he received a ten-slot penalty and starts at No. 11.

The race will air on ESPN2 and stream at WatchESPN. Verstappen starts third and is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +120. Bottas follows at +225 and Hamilton has the third best odds at +275.

The front row of the starting grid consists of Bottas, Verstappen, and Pierre Gasly. They’ll be followed in the second row by Fernando Alonso, Sergio Pérez, and Charles Leclerc.

We’ll be following along throughout the race and will provide updates as notable events happen. We’ll track lap leaders, retirements, wrecks, and of course the final winner when the checkered flag is waved. Odds are high it will end up once again being Verstappen or Hamilton, but maybe we see an upset in Istanbul.

Lap 47: Bottas regained the lead and Leclerc subsequently went into the pit. Verstappen and Hamilton have climbed into second and third, respectively. This was Leclerc’s first pit stop. Hamilton and Esteban Ocon are the only drivers remaining who have not taken a pit stop.

Lap 43: Bottas led for the first two-thirds of the race, but after he pitted, Leclerc moved into first place, just ahead of Vetstappen. However, Bottas is back in second, and Hamilton has climbed from 11th to 4th.

2021 Turkish Grand Prix, starting grid

Position Driver Car No.
Position Driver Car No.
1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
3 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10
4 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14
5 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11
6 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16
7 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22
8 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18
9 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
10 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5
11 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44
12 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31
13 George Russell Williams Racing 63
14 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47
15 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55
16 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3
17 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6
18 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99
19 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7
20 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9

