How to watch Mexico vs. Honduras in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying continues Sunday when Mexico faces Honduras. El Tri are tied with the USMNT at the top of the standings but will hope to bounce back from a 1-1 draw against Canada. Mexico did create more opportunities than Canada in the game and will try to put home more goals against Honduras.

Mexico vs. Honduras

Date: Sunday, September 10

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Telemundo

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

It’s been a bumpy road for Mexico in the last two qualifying matches, both ending in 1-1 draws. Hirving Lozano, Raul Jimenez and Jorge Sanchez need to get going in attack and convert more opportunities for this team to truly be a contender in Qatar. Guillermo Ochoa has been steady in goal for El Tri.

Honduras is sitting at seventh in the standings but is only separated from fourth place by two points. The squad has not won a match in the last four contests, going through three draws and a loss. The problem has been a lack of offense here as well, with Honduras managing just two goals in four matches. Its best bet for points against Mexico may be to come out more defensive.