Heisman Watch, Week 6: Quarterback-running back combinations putting up massive numbers

Week 6 of the 2021 college football season saw the biggest upset of the year with No. 1 Alabama losing to Texas A&M 41-38. There were also some other big results in the week, with Oklahoma and Iowa remaining unbeaten and Michigan surviving a scare at the hands of Nebraska. These results will impact the Heisman race in a way, as players from winning teams tend to have a more favorable narrative as the season goes on.

Here’s a look at some of the contenders for the award after Week 6, and their odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (+125)

Stock: Steady

Young threw for 369 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Alabama’s loss. As we’ve seen in the past, Heisman winners don’t necessarily have to come from the team that wins the whole thing. And Alabama most certainly can still do that, so Young has plenty left to play for. The numbers will be there and so will some big wins.

QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati (+1200)

Stock: Up

Ridder threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns in a blowout win over Temple, while running back Jerome Ford added 149 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. This combination is working well for Cincinnati, who is trying to become the first Group of 5 team to make the College Football Playoff. If Ridder (and Ford) keep this up, they’ll be crashing more than just the playoff party.

QB Payton Thorne and RB Kenneth Walker, Michigan State (+10000, +1200)

Stocks: Up

Thorne threw for 340 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Michigan State’s win over Rutgers. The quarterback is steadily putting up big numbers, and is entering the business end of the season with everything to play for. Walker ripped off a massive 94-yard touchdown run as part of his 223-yard effort against the Scarlet Knights. If he keeps playing like this, Michigan State is going to be a big factor in the national conversation.

QB CJ Stroud and RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State (+1500, +3000)

Stocks: Up

Stroud is going to have monster numbers at the end of the season. The quarterback threw five touchdowns in a win over Maryland, bringing his season total to 18 through five games. Henderson added 102 yards and two scores on the ground, continuing his big year. Ohio State is still undefeated in conference play and is the favorite to win the Big Ten. The resume will be there for both players assuming the Buckeyes keep winning.

QB Casey Thompson and RB Bijan Robinson, Texas (+7500, +3000)

Stocks: Up

Thompson tossed five touchdowns in a 55-48 loss to Oklahoma, but the Longhorns quarterback still has a chance to get to the Big 12 title game and win the conference. That would make up for this defeat and the loss to Arkansas. Robinson had a strong day as well with 137 yards and a score. Texas isn’t back yet, but these players are a deadly combination certain to make the Longhorns a threat in the Big 12 going forward.