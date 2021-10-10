NFL picks, Week 5: Predicting every game against the spread

Week 5 is already underway with some breakfast football getting Sunday started. This followed a wild Rams win over the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football that saw Russell Wilson go down with a finger injury that is expected to cost him six weeks of football.

It’s hard to get too excited for Falcons-Jets in London, but I suppose it’s better than nothing. Well, unless you’re on the west coast and didn’t feel like getting up at 6:30 a.m. for Sunday football. In that case, just wait for the main course to get started at 10 a.m. PT.

We’re back with more picks against the spread. I went 8-8 overall once again last week and 2-3 on my best bets. That moves me to 9-11 on best bets and 29-35 overall. I suppose a pair of .500 weeks in succession isn’t the worst thing in the world. We’re buying time for that hot streak ... right?

All odds below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Each week, I’ll also pull out my five best bets. These are based on Sunday morning lines, so they’re not necessarily best bets I grabbed earlier in the week before some of the current line movement.

Saints (-2.5) over Washington

Lions (+10) over Vikings

Texans (+7.5) over Patriots

Bucs (-10) over Dolphins

Chargers (-2.5) over Browns

Here are all my picks for Week 5.

Rams vs. Seahawks (-2): Seahawks — LOSS

Falcons vs. Jets (+2.5): Jets

Eagles vs. Panthers (-2.5): Panthers

Packers vs. Bengals (+2.5): Bengals

Patriots vs. Texans (+7.5): Texans

Titans vs. Jaguars (+4): Titans

Broncos vs. Steelers (+1.5): Steelers

Saints vs. Washington (+2.5): Saints

Lions vs. Vikings (-10): Lions

Dolphins vs. Bucs (-10): Bucs

Browns vs. Chargers (-2.5): Chargers

Bears vs. Raiders (-5.5): Raiders

Giants vs. Cowboys (-7): Giants

49ers vs. Cardinals (-5.5): 49ers

Bills vs. Chiefs (-2.5): Chiefs

Colts vs. Ravens (-7): Ravens

