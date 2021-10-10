Fantasy football advice from experts to get your lineup ready for Week 5

Welcome to Week 5! Whether you had players going on Thursday or not, the bulk of your fantasy football roster decisions stand before you today. It’s time to figure out your lineups and roster questions for Week 5. The DK Nation Fantasy War Room is open until 1:00 p.m. ET today to answer all your traditional and DFS-specific fantasy football questions. It’s time to get your Week 5 lineup decisions sorted out, so drop your questions in here.

Today’s war room will feature fantasy analyst Chet Gresham answering questions. Drop in the comments with any questions you have to get ready for Week 5 fantasy football!

Registering to comment

Click here to sign up

How to post

Go down to the comments section below and post the question in the subject line. In the message portion, include a quick rundown of pertinent facts about your league and team. Leagues and teams vary, so include any important details about your roster and your league’s scoring system.