Week 5 NFL picks: Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 5 Sunday slate

The NFL is back in action for Week 5 with London football getting Sunday morning started. Falcons-Jets isn’t exactly the best that we could offer overseas, but the 9:30 a.m. kickoff will still be well-attended and do solid ratings in the US. People love them some football.

As we get ready for the 1 p.m. kickoffs, we’ve got a rundown of betting splits from DraftKings Sportsbook. The table below includes splits for the spread, total, and moneyline wagering across the week. It’s important to note that the lines have moved throughout the week, so all the handle and bets are not based on that number, but rather the full movement since the lines re-opened on Sunday.

The most overwhelming betting is on the Titans as they head to Jacksonville to face a brutal Jaguars squad. Jacksonville has had some positive moments that indicate a win could happen, but Urban Meyer has this team in a position where I don’t think anybody would be surprised if they finished the season 0-17. Heading into game day, 92% of all point spread handle and 86% of total bets are on the Titans to cover. Tennessee is a four-point road favorite as of this article publishing.

The most conflicted game is Broncos-Steelers in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are two-point home dogs and the betting this week has been split. As of Sunday morning, the Broncos are getting 51% of the handle while the Steelers are getting 55% of the total bets.

The most significant split for total betting is not a surprising one. The Bills-Chiefs point total sits at 56 points and most of the betting is on the over — 87% of the handle and 81% of total bets. 56 is a big number, but few teams can score like the Bills and Chiefs. Neither team runs a considerable pace per play, ranking 28th and 13th in seconds per play, respectively, per Football Outsiders. However, the teams are currently tied for third most points in the league. The Bills currently run the second most plays per game while the Chiefs rank 18th.

2021 NFL betting splits, Week 5 Sunday Teams Spread % Handle % Bets Total Points % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets Teams Spread % Handle % Bets Total Points % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets DEN Broncos -1.5 51% 45% Over 39.5 57% 71% -125 45% 45% PIT Steelers +1.5 49% 55% Under 39.5 43% 29% +105 55% 55% DET Lions +10 30% 56% Over 49.5 40% 48% +350 25% 11% MIN Vikings -10 70% 44% Under 49.5 60% 52% -475 75% 89% GB Packers -2.5 87% 84% Over 51.0 78% 51% -145 88% 80% CIN Bengals +2.5 13% 16% Under 51.0 22% 49% +125 12% 20% MIA Dolphins +10 18% 24% Over 48.0 49% 55% +350 5% 3% TB Buccaneers -10 82% 76% Under 48.0 51% 45% -475 95% 97% NE Patriots -7.5 84% 77% Over 39.0 48% 52% -400 91% 91% HOU Texans +7.5 16% 23% Under 39.0 52% 48% +300 9% 9% NO Saints -2.5 62% 65% Over 43.0 70% 77% -150 38% 54% WAS Football Team +2.5 38% 35% Under 43.0 30% 23% +130 62% 46% PHI Eagles +2.5 33% 31% Over 46.0 67% 74% +130 40% 33% CAR Panthers -2.5 67% 69% Under 46.0 33% 26% -150 60% 67% TEN Titans -4 92% 86% Over 48.5 55% 39% -190 91% 84% JAX Jaguars +4 8% 14% Under 48.5 45% 61% +160 9% 16% CHI Bears +5 27% 28% Over 45.0 57% 62% +190 26% 16% LV Raiders -5 73% 72% Under 45.0 43% 38% -235 74% 84% CLE Browns +2.5 38% 37% Over 47.0 44% 71% +115 33% 40% LA Chargers -2.5 62% 63% Under 47.0 56% 29% -135 67% 60% NY Giants +7 19% 20% Over 52.5 68% 57% +240 8% 7% DAL Cowboys -7 81% 80% Under 52.5 32% 43% -305 92% 93% SF 49ers +5.5 23% 23% Over 48.0 61% 80% +210 14% 16% ARI Cardinals -5.5 77% 77% Under 48.0 39% 20% -260 86% 84% BUF Bills +2.5 51% 57% Over 56.0 87% 81% +125 72% 67% KC Chiefs -2.5 49% 43% Under 56.0 13% 19% -145 28% 33%

