Marquez Callaway worth waiver wire add after two-TD effort in Week 5

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway played a vital role in the team walking out of FedExField with a 33-22 victory over the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

The second-year wideout had his best performance of the season and is not only emerging as a primary option for quarterback Jameis Winston, but someone you should be keeping your eye on in your respective fantasy football league.

Saints WR Marquez Callaway: Week 6 waiver wire

Callaway got plenty of looks in Sunday’s win and made the most of them. He caught four of eight targets for 85 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. This was by far the most targets he’s received in a single game all season long and only benefitted statistically from Taysom Hill going down with an injury.

Callaway is rostered in just 40% of ESPN leagues and 30% of Yahoo leagues, so he’s someone you’ll most likely find if you go hunting for him on the waiver wire this week.