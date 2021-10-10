Chris Moore worth waiver wire add after breakout in Week 5 vs. Patriots

Houston receiver Chris Moore is a potential waiver wire pickup candidate after a strong Week 5 performance in the Texans’ 25-22 loss to the New England Patriots.

Texans WR Chris Moore: Week 6 waiver wire

In his first NFL game since 2019, Moore turned in the best game of his career, catching all five targets for 109 yards and a touchdown. Moore’s five targets trailed only David Johnson’s six and were more than Houston’s best receiver Brandin Cooks. The Texans are likely going to have to throw the ball in order to win games going forward, so this could be a good sign that Mills might have found someone reliable to throw the ball.

Specifically, when dealing with potential pass-catchers on this Houston offense, there’s no reason to feel optimistic about what any of them can provide on a weekly basis. It’s best that you steer clear of Moore unless you’re extremely desperate.