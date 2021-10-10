DeAndre Carter worth waiver wire add after Curtis Samuel injury in Week 5

DeAndre Carter burst onto the scene in Washington’s 33-22 Week 5 loss to the Saints. Carter could be the boost that the Washington Football Team offense will need going forward.

Washington WR DeAndre Carter: Week 6 waiver wire

Entering Week 5 with just one catch on the season, the fifth-year pro caught four passes for 62 yards, including a 26-yarder in the fourth quarter. QB Taylor Heinicke targeted Carter eight times in the game, which was good for second-most of all of Washington’s pass-catchers. Curtis Samuel is battling a groin injury and could be hampered going forward. Should that happen, Carter could be in for a similar workload in Week 6’s matchup against the Chiefs. There’s a good chance you could land this low-risk, high-reward receiver off of waivers. Monitor the situation.