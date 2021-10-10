Tim Patrick worth waiver wire add after productive Week 5

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick had a productive outing in the team’s 27-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The fourth-year wideout continues to benefit statistically as the No. 2 receiving option behind Courtland Sutton with KJ Hamler out for the season with an ACL tear. With the way his production is trending, he’ll continue to be a solid waiver wire option moving forward.

Broncos WR Tim Patrick: Week 6 waiver wire

Patrick hauled in seven of nine targets for 89 yards in Sunday’s loss at Heinz Field. It was the most looks he received all season long and he’ll continue to be a valuable option for Teddy Bridgewater as the schedule gets more difficult for the Broncos in the coming weeks.

Patrick is still just rostered in 32% of Yahoo leagues and 30% of ESPN leagues, so he’s someone you’ll most likely find if you go searching for him on the wire.