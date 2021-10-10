Jets lose to Falcons in battle of teams competing for improved 2022 NFL Draft order

The 2021 NFL season is only just now passing through the first quarter mark. Week 5 is underway with the Rams beating the Seahawks and the Falcons beating the Jets, and we’ve got 13 weeks remaining after this week ends with Colts-Ravens on Monday Night Football.

Even with so much time left on the 2021 season, it’s never too early to start breaking down what next year’s draft order will look like. We don’t even know who will emerge as the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but teams are scouting away in preparation. And we know that while some of the current one-win teams will turn things around, a lot of the bad teams are pretty clear.

The Jets faced the Falcons in London on Sunday morning and both teams came into the game with a 1-3 record. The Falcons walked away with the win, dropping the Jets to 1-4. New York stunned the Titans lost week, but they’re not going to win many games this year. At the same time, it will take some work to secure the No. 1 pick because there are two awful teams sitting at 0-4 entering Week 5: the Jaguars and the Lions.

Here’s the draft order for the top 11 teams, all of whom currently have one win or less. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon. We’ll be updating this list throughout the day as results come in.