Najee Harris pulls up with calf injury late in third quarter vs. Broncos

Steelers rookie RB Najee Harris pulled up with a left calf injury late in the third quarter Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Harris was targeted on a route from Ben Roethlisberger and looked hobbled afterward but stayed in for one more play. He left the field and was having his left calf worked on by trainers on the sideline as Ben Roethlisberger threw an 18-yard touchdown to WR Chase Claypool.

Dale Lolley of DK Pittsburgh Sports notes that Harris is back up and walking the sideline, but we’ll update when more information is available.

Harris was having quite the day before the injury, totaling 118 rushing yards and a score on 22 carries with 2 catches for another 20 yards through the air. It’s been no secret that Harris has seen a heavy workload so far in his young career. Harris played at least 80% or more of the team’s offensive snaps the first four weeks of the season. He entered Week 5 ranking fourth in total touches among all NFL running backs and 10th in total scrimmage yards.