Justin Fields leaves with 2nd quarter injury, replaced by Andy Dalton, returns a play later

5:12 p.m. update: Fields took a hit and was shaken up in the second quarter. He left the game and Andy Dalton came on for him, but Fields returned. aplay later.

4:37 p.m. update: Following a long drive by the Raiders, Fields has returned to the game.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is being evaluated by trainers on the sidelines after taking a hit in the first quarter of their Week 5 matchup at the Las Vegas Raiders.

They put a trash can next to Justin Fields on the sideline as if he might throw up. Didn't look like he did. He keeps grabbing his midsection. Fields is now up and tossing the ball with Andy Dalton. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) October 10, 2021

Fields had appeared in just two series to start the game, making just two pass attempts and scrambling for three yards on a QB keeper. It was the hit he took on the keeper that caused him to be evaluated on the sidelines.

This wouldn’t be the first time Fields has had to play through the pain of a midsection injury. In last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal, he played through bruised ribs to gutsy lead Ohio State to a 49-28 victory. In that gutsy performance, he completed 22-of-28 passes for 385 yards and six touchdowns.

This may be a case of him having the wind knocked out of him, so we’ll see if he returns shortly.