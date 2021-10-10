Giants RB Saquon Barkley carted to locker room in Week 5 vs. Cowboys with ankle injury, ruled out for the game

The New York Giants might be without star running back Saquon Barkley for the rest of a pivotal Week 5 contest against the Dallas Cowboys. The running back limped off the field after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter.

Barkley was dealing with some nagging leg pain during his comeback from an ACL injury, but he did suit up in every game this season. If he cannot play, the Giants are losing a huge weapon offensively. He had two carries for nine yards and one target before exiting the game.

The Giants eventually carted Barkley to the locker room and have ruled him out for the game. It’s yet another unfortunate setback in Barkley’s young career. He’s struggled this season, managing just 3.6 yards per carry in the first four games of the season. The Giants entered the game against the Cowboys 1-4 and will now have to try to find a win without their best offensive player.