How the NFL playoff picture looks coming out of Week 5

The NFL is only just now getting through the first quarter of the season, but it’s never too early to start talking about the playoff picture. A lot is going to change. Multiple teams currently in the thick of the playoff race will drop out, and someone struggling is going to catch fire and surprise us coming December.

That being said, as we work our way through Week 5, it’s worth seeing who is off to a good start and who is struggling. We’re starting to get some huge matchups with significant playoff implications. The week opened with a huge Thursday Night Football matchup featuring the Seahawks hosting the Rams. The NFC West is looking like the best division in football, although the game brought huge repercussions. The Rams won but more importantly, the Seahawks lost Russell Wilson to a finger injury that could cost him up to two months of playing time.

On Sunday, the highlight in the 1 p.m. slate was Packers-Bengals, and it lived up to whatever hype there might have been. The two teams struggled on game-winning field goal attempts, but Mason Crosby finally got Green Bay a big overtime road win.

The evening will close with the Bills and Chiefs facing off on Sunday Night Football. One of the two teams will secure a key tiebreaker and there’s a good chance these two teams are facing off sometime in January.

Here’s a look at what the playoff picture looks like late Sunday afternoon as we head toward Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football to close out Week 5.

AFC

1. Los Angeles Chargers, 3-1

2. Baltimore Ravens, 3-1

3. Buffalo Bills, 3-1

4. Tennessee Titans, 3-2

5. Las Vegas Raiders, 3-1

6. Cleveland Browns, 3-1

7. Cincinnati Bengals, 3-2

Outside looking in: Denver Broncos (3-2), Kansas City Chiefs (2-2), New England Patriots (2-3), Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3)

NFC

1. Arizona Cardinals, 4-0

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4-1

3. Green Bay Packers, 4-1

4. Dallas Cowboys, 3-1

5. Los Angeles Rams, 4-1

6. Carolina Panthers, 3-2

7. New Orleans Saints, 3-2

Outside looking in: Chicago Bears (2-2), San Francisco 49ers (2-2), Washington Football Team (2-3), Minnesota Vikings (2-3), Philadelphia Eagles (2-3), Seattle Seahawks (2-3), Atlanta Falcons (2-3).