Giants QB Daniel Jones ruled out with concussion for Week 5 vs. Cowboys

UPDATE: As expected, Daniel Jones has been ruled out with a concussion. Mike Glennon has taken over for Jones and so far has done fine, completing all three of his targets for 47 yards. And as that information came in, we also learn that Kenny Golladay is out with a knee injury to go along with Saquon Barkley out as well. It’s a bloodbath.

The New York Giants have tied things up against the Dallas Cowboys on a touchdown from Devontae Booker but they may be without their starting quarterback Daniel Jones. The quarterback suffered a helmet-to-helmet hit and is likely being evaluated for a concussion.

The Giants have already lost Saquon Barkley to an ankle injury and he’s been ruled out for the contest. If Jones doesn’t return, Mike Glennon is the backup for the Giants. New York will carry through this football game but the Cowboys clearly have the health advantage at the moment. The Giants already entered the game without wide receivers Sterling Shepherd and Darius Slayton.