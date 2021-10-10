 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giants QB Daniel Jones ruled out with concussion for Week 5 vs. Cowboys

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones ruled out in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Chinmay Vaidya
&nbsp;New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) calls a play in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE: As expected, Daniel Jones has been ruled out with a concussion. Mike Glennon has taken over for Jones and so far has done fine, completing all three of his targets for 47 yards. And as that information came in, we also learn that Kenny Golladay is out with a knee injury to go along with Saquon Barkley out as well. It’s a bloodbath.

The New York Giants have tied things up against the Dallas Cowboys on a touchdown from Devontae Booker but they may be without their starting quarterback Daniel Jones. The quarterback suffered a helmet-to-helmet hit and is likely being evaluated for a concussion.

The Giants have already lost Saquon Barkley to an ankle injury and he’s been ruled out for the contest. If Jones doesn’t return, Mike Glennon is the backup for the Giants. New York will carry through this football game but the Cowboys clearly have the health advantage at the moment. The Giants already entered the game without wide receivers Sterling Shepherd and Darius Slayton.

