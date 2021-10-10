Who is Saquon Barkley’s backup for fantasy football?

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley suffered a nasty ankle injury in Week 5 vs. the Dallas Cowboys and was unable to return. He left in the first quarter after getting two carries for nine yards, plus one target. With Barkley sidelined for this game — and potentially even longer — the Giants are going to have to lean on their backup RB and QB Daniel Jones in the run game.

Devontae Booker is the backup running back for the Giants and will get most of the carries out of the backfield with Barkley out. New York will know the extent of Barkley’s injury later in the week and could add more running backs if he’s going to miss a lot of time. Gary Brightwell is behind Booker on New York’s depth chart.

The Giants do have a mobile quarterback in Jones and could give him some designed runs going forward. No one is going to replicate Barkley’s natural talent but his underwhelming production so far will be easier to make up for.