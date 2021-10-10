 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cardinals TE Maxx Williams suffers knee injury in Week 5 vs. 49ers, ruled out for rest of game

Cardinals TE Maxx Williams suffered a knee injury in their Week 5 matchup with 49ers. Here are the latest updates.

By Nick Simon Updated
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams has been carted off the field with a knee injury in the team’s Week 5 game vs. the San Francisco 49ers. He has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon.

Williams took a shot to the knee off his lone target of the afternoon, a 14-yard catch in the second quarter. No official word has come out about the severity of the injury but there is already early fear that Williams could miss significant time, if not the rest of the season, depending on the ligaments that were affected.

The Arizona sideline came out onto the field to tend to the tight end after the hit.

Williams was having a productive season heading into the NFC West battle on Sunday. He caught 15 of his 16 targets for 179 yards and a touchdown and looked poised to snag a few more before going down on Sunday.

The Cardinals hold on to a 10-0 lead at halftime so we’ll see if they can hang on to the lead without their lead tight end.

More From DraftKings Nation