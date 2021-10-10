Nick Bosa injures right arm on sack of Kyler Murray, but returns shortly after

Third quarter update: Bosa returned to start the third quarter and sideline reporter Laura Okmin said he is good to go for the second half.

Halftime update: Bosa was back on the field a couple plays later to close out the first half. He’ll likely get a further look in the locker room before the third quarter, but his return was certainly a big step forward.

The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with an unwelcome injury at the end of the first half in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals. Edge rusher Nick Bosa sacked Kyler Murray in the closing seconds and then came up holding his right arm. He went to the bench and a trainer was seen checking out his right forearm.