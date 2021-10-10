Giants WR Kenny Golladay out with a knee injury in Week 5 vs. Cowboys

The New York Giants will be without wide receiver Kenny Golladay after the receiver suffered a knee injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5. New York is already without starting quarterback Daniel Jones and starting running back Saquon Barkley, who also suffered injuries in this contest.

Golladay was not making much of a impact prior to exiting the game, recording no catches on three targets. It’s unsure how serious his injury is but it’s enough to sideline him for the rest of the game.

With Golladay out, the Giants are without their top three receivers. Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepherd were already out of the contest prior to kickoff. This means rookie Kadarius Toney and speedster John Ross will have more opportunities. Toney is already showcasing his abilities with six catches for 121 yards against Dallas. If either player can step up, it might mean a reduced role for Golladay going forward. The big free agent signing has not worked out so far in New York.