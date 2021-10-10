Cowboys WR Amari Cooper suffers leg injury in Week 5 vs. Giants, returns to the game

Update: Cooper did return to the field, so his leg injury appears to be less of a concern than it looked initially. The Cowboys may want to hold him out of the rest of the game for precautionary reasons given their sizable lead over the Giants.

The Dallas Cowboys might be without their star receiver Amari Cooper after he limped off against the New York Giants in Week 5. Cooper was already dealing with a hamstring issue heading into the contest and limped off the field after appearing to land awkwardly trying to catch a touchdown pass. He did re-enter the game but then left after attempting to continue. His status for the rest of the contest is unknown.

Cooper did catch a touchdown earlier in the game, but CeeDee Lamb and Cedrick Wilson will be the biggest beneficiaries if he sits out the rest of the contest. This is turning into a rough game for both teams, with the Giants losing Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay for the game. The Cowboys had to look at Ezekiel Elliott as well prior to the running back returning to the field. He’s still getting worked on the sideline as well.