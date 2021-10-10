 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Clyde Edwards-Helaire out for the game vs. Bills in Week 5

Chiefs RB suffered an injury that forced him from the game in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Staff Writer Updated
Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 3, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

UPDATE: Edwards-Helaire is out for the rest of the game and is getting x-rays on his leg. Jerrick McKinnon and Darrel Williams will handle running back duties for the rest of the game.

UPDATE: Edwards-Helaire was able to gingerly walk to the locker room after his injury, which is a good sign after he had his leg caught up underneath him. We likely won’t see him again in this game though.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire caught a short pass from Patrick Mahomes and ran for a first-down midway through the third quarter, but stayed down after he was tackled. His teammates carried him off to the sideline and he is now going in the medical tent.

Jerrick McKinnon came in for him and will likely share work with Darrel Williams as long as he is out.

