Clyde Edwards-Helaire out for the game vs. Bills in Week 5

UPDATE: Edwards-Helaire is out for the rest of the game and is getting x-rays on his leg. Jerrick McKinnon and Darrel Williams will handle running back duties for the rest of the game.

UPDATE: Edwards-Helaire was able to gingerly walk to the locker room after his injury, which is a good sign after he had his leg caught up underneath him. We likely won’t see him again in this game though.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire caught a short pass from Patrick Mahomes and ran for a first-down midway through the third quarter, but stayed down after he was tackled. His teammates carried him off to the sideline and he is now going in the medical tent.

The trainers propped Clyde Edwards-Helaire up on the table on the sideline, and he is pounding his fist against it as they look at his left leg. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) October 11, 2021

Jerrick McKinnon came in for him and will likely share work with Darrel Williams as long as he is out.