Kadarius Toney ejected late vs. Cowboys in Week 5

It was a breakout day for rookie New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney, but he lost his cool and was tossed late in the game. It won’t matter, as the Cowboys have a big 34-13 lead with five minutes left in the game.

Kadarius Toney, things were going so well until you, a man who makes his living with his hands, decided to punch a guy wearing a helmet pic.twitter.com/MbzjpqLYmo — Christian D'Andrea probably does not own a brewery (@TrainIsland) October 10, 2021

The Giants have had an eventful and costly game against the Cowboys, as they’ve lost Saquon Barkley to an ankle injury, Daniel Jones to a concussion and Kenny Golladay to a knee injury.

All of those injuries pushed even more work Toney’s way, and he caught 10-of-13 passes for 189 yards. Those 189 yards broke the Giants rookie record for receiving yards in a game, which Odell Beckham Jr. held. It was a breakout game for the rookie and if Golladay’s knee injury continues to keep him out, there should be plenty of work for him moving forward.