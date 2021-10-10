 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kadarius Toney ejected late vs. Cowboys in Week 5

By Chet Gresham Updated
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) runs after making a catch in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium.&nbsp; Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

It was a breakout day for rookie New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney, but he lost his cool and was tossed late in the game. It won’t matter, as the Cowboys have a big 34-13 lead with five minutes left in the game.

The Giants have had an eventful and costly game against the Cowboys, as they’ve lost Saquon Barkley to an ankle injury, Daniel Jones to a concussion and Kenny Golladay to a knee injury.

All of those injuries pushed even more work Toney’s way, and he caught 10-of-13 passes for 189 yards. Those 189 yards broke the Giants rookie record for receiving yards in a game, which Odell Beckham Jr. held. It was a breakout game for the rookie and if Golladay’s knee injury continues to keep him out, there should be plenty of work for him moving forward.

