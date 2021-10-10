Christian Vazquez belts walk-off two-run HR to lift Red Sox past Rays in Game 3

The Boston Red Sox took a 2-1 lead in the ALDS with a walk-off two-run HR from Christian Vazquez in the 13th inning of Game 3 vs. the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday night.

The Red Sox won the game 6-4 after it had been tied for a while and both teams had to go deep into their bullpens. Boston had led 4-2 heading into the 8th inning before the Rays tied it up on a HR from Wander Franco and RBI double by Randy Arozarena.

So the two teams will regroup for Game 4 at Fenway Park on Monday night at 7:07 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1. The Rays will be faced with elimination after winning the AL East and having the best record in the American League. Whoever wins will likely have to defeat the Houston Astros in the ALCS. The Astros lead the White Sox 5-1 in Game 3 with a chance to sweep.

The Rays could have scored the go-ahead run in the top of the 13th but it was nullified by a rule that basically took a ground-rule double away from Kevin Kiermaier. It would have given Tampa Bay a chance to rally a bit more and potentially not lose on the Vazquez homer. That’s baseball, Suzyn.