Opening Week 6 Chiefs vs. Washington odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 5 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Football Team will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been off to a rocky start this season and just lost at home in primetime to the Buffalo Bills by an 18-point margin. Can they get back on track this week against the Washington Football Team? WFT also sits at 2-3, second in the NFC East, as they continue to manage their season despite a myriad of injuries on offense.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Chiefs-Washington Week 6 matchup.

Current point spread: Chiefs -6.5

Point total: 55.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -305, Washington +240

Opening point spread: Chiefs -6.5

Opening point total: 50.5

Early pick: Chiefs -6.5

As the Chiefs record falls to 2-3, folks might be ready to hit the panic button on the Chiefs. Though Patrick Mahomes and company were unable to find an answer for Josh Allen and the Bills, they stilI rank third in total yardage and fourth in yards per play. They’ve been plagued with turnovers — tied for the most in the league with the Jaguars — but the good news is, they still have one of the best coaches in the NFL at the helm. Washington’s secondary has struggled so far in 2021, allowing the fifth-most passing yards and leading the league in passing TDs allowed — a perfect scenario for a Mahomes bounceback. Though the Chiefs aren’t fully healthy, their arsenal of offensive weapons should be enough to offset anything Washington comes up with on the other end.

