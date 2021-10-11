NBA season predictions: Atlantic division picks, betting odds for 2021-22 season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

As the regular season approaches, DKNation will take a look at the odds for each division. While division winners no longer get an automatic playoff berth, there are still odds for the champion available on DraftKings Sportsbook. And that also means there’s a chance for bettors to make some money.

Atlantic Division Odds for 2021-22 Season

Brooklyn Nets (-280)

Philadelphia 76ers (+360)

Boston Celtics (+1000)

New York Knicks (+3000)

Toronto Raptors (+5000)

This has suddenly become one of the toughest divisions in the league, with four of the five teams reaching the playoffs last season. The Raptors missed the postseason last year, but made the playoffs in the previous seven seasons and won the 2018-19 NBA title. The Nets are the heavy favorites, but the 76ers won the division last year. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, it looks like Ben Simmons won’t be part of the team this year.

The Sixers are still playoff contenders, but they’ll likely fall from championship status unless the return on Simmons is significant. The Celtics, Knicks and Raptors should be in the playoff mix but likely won’t be able to match the Nets for the division. Brooklyn’s “Big 3” of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden have had health problems, but the group should get more games together this year and ultimately finish first in the division.

The pick: Nets (-280)

It’s tough to bet against the Nets here, who will want to get their stars enough games together to avoid major chemistry issues. Brooklyn will participate in “load management” this season for each of its key players but it won’t be enough to allow the 76ers or Celtics to challenge for the division title. If Ben Simmons was committed to staying in Philly, the Sixers would be a great value pick here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.