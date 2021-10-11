Best DFS lineup strategy for Colts-Ravens on Monday night

This week’s Monday Night Football will feature the Indianapolis Colts looking to pick up their second win of the season when traveling to their original home to meet the Baltimore Ravens.

The Colts finally got in the win column last Sunday by toppling the Dolphins 27-17. They got solid offensive performances from both Carson Wentz and Jonathan Taylor in the victory. The Ravens are returning home after completely shutting down the Broncos on the road last week with a 23-7 victory. Baltimore controlled the pace of the game both offensively and defensively to improve to 3-1 on the year.

Let’s look at some of the best plays for those playing DK Showdown this week.

Injuries

The concerns for the Ravens this week will be on the lines as left tackle Ronnie Stanley will be out on Monday with an ankle injury while right tackle Alejandro Villanueva is questionable with a knee injury.

The major blows for the Colts will be on the defensive side with defensive end Kwity Paye out with an injured hamstring and corner Rock Ya-Sin out with an injured ankle.

Captain’s Chair

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens ($18,900)

Lamar Jackson has yet to dip below 20 fantasy points this season and delivered his second-best performance in Denver last week. He picked up 22.44 points by throwing for 316 yards and a touchdown at Mile High. Look for him to utilize his legs more as the Colts have given up 456 rushing yards on 4.2 yards per carry this season.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts ($14,700)

Taylor had his first true breakout game of the season last week, taking 16 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown while also acquiring three targets in the win. The power back is settling in and should have an opportunity to find the end zone against a Ravens defense that has already given up five rushing touchdowns this season.

Value Plays

Sammy Watkins, WR, Ravens — $5,800

Watkins has been steadily commanding targets throughout the first month of the season, getting at least seven in all four games. He has an opportunity to step it up even more here with the Colts secondary most likely gunning for Hollywood Brown. Watkins is a smart value play.

Devin Duvernay, WR, Ravens — $4,800

Duvernay also has great value at $4,800. He was targeted six time in the game against Denver last week and there may be more in store for him come Monday night.