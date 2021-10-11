NFL weather forecast for Week 5 Monday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Baltimore Ravens host the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night football. The Ravens come into this one on a three-game winning streak, while the Colts stopped their three-game losing streak with a win over the Dolphins last week. We’ll take a look at the weather for this game below.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Colts vs. Ravens on Week 5 MNF

Forecast

With 24 hours until kickoff, all is well in Baltimore when it comes to the weather for this game. There’s no rain in the forecast and wind should be around 4 mph with temperatures in the mid 60s.