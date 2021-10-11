Top 30 point guard rankings for 2021-22 fantasy basketball season

The 2021-22 NBA season is quickly approaching and that means fantasy basketball leagues are about to begin. While stars typically get evenly distributed across each team in a league, it’s the fringe players who turn into big contributors who often make the difference. Are there any point guards who will swing fantasy leagues and DFS matchups this season? Here’s five players to look out for, followed by our projection for the top 30 players at the position this season.

James Harden, Brooklyn Nets

Harden is going to handle the ball a lot for the Nets this season, so he gets put in this category. He’s the favorite to lead the league in assists, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll see how the new rules regarding offensive fouls impacts Harden’s production but he’s going to be one of the top all-around players regardless of that. The question will be how much Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant limit his ceiling as a scorer.

Lonzo Ball, Chicago Bulls

Ball was Chicago’s big pickup during free agency, agreeing to a sign-and-trade deal with the team. He gives the Bulls a true point guard and should rack up assists surrounded by scorers on the perimeter and the paint. If your league tracks defensive stats, Ball should be good for a steal or two every night. If his three-point shooting holds or improves, he’ll be a strong pickup for fantasy managers.

Spencer Dinwiddie, Washington Wizards

The Wizards went hard after Dinwiddie in free agency, securing the guard on a three-year deal. He has one of the league’s best scorers alongside him in Bradley Beal, but Dinwiddie did average 20.6 points per game in 2019-20 prior to spending much of last year sidelined. If his injury recovery checks out, Dinwiddie could be one of the top point guards in DFS and fantasy leagues.

Kira Lewis Jr., New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans got rid of Ball in part so Lewis, their 2020 lottery pick, could get more playing time. He’s going to be in a high-scoring offense alongside Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and sharpshooter Trey Murphy. Lewis is a strong scorer himself, opening up a lot of possibilities for New Orleans offensively. If new head coach Willie Green can translate Phoenix’s offensive style to New Orleans, Lewis could be a late-round steal for managers.

Russell averaged 19.0 points and 5.8 assists per game in 42 contests with the Timberwolves last season, his lowest totals since reaching All-Star status. Minnesota expected to be a contender pairing him and friend Karl-Anthony Towns together but it hasn’t materialized so far. The organization has gone through a tough offseason, especially with president Gersson Rosas being unexpectedly dismissed before the season. Will Russell be able to take a step forward or will he remain at the 19-6 mark?