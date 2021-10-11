 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Top 30 shooting guard rankings for 2021-22 fantasy basketball season

We go over the top 30 two-guards entering the 2021-22 fantasy basketball season to help you draft your team.

By colehuff
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots against Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan (6) and small forward Joe Harris (12) and shooting guard James Harden (13) and point guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the third quarter at Barclays Center.&nbsp; Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA preseason is officially underway with the opening day of the 2021-22 regular season just around the corner. Equally as important, fantasy basketball season is here and drafts are beginning to take place. DraftKings Nation has you covered with 30 rankings at each position for ESPN H2H category leagues, which could be beneficial even if you’re playing in other leagues that aren't associated with ESPN. Whether it’s Yahoo! CBS Sports, or NBA.com, these lists will provide you the ultimate guide in building the perfect fantasy team for the 2021-22 season.

James Harden, Brooklyn Nets

There’s no denying that James Harden is still the dominant former league MVP that stuffed the stat sheets in Houston for eight seasons. His fit within Brooklyn’s roster was initially unpredictable, but Harden showed his versatility and dynamism fitting alongside Durant and Irving, playing the role of a point guard as he set the table for everyone. Injuries plagued Harden, and the Nets as a whole, in 2020-21, but a more in-shape Harden from Day 1 should lead him back to being the ironman that he once was. With that, there’s no questioning who is the top-ranked SG in fantasy basketball.

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Another season is among us and Brad Beal is still a member of the Washington Wizards. While that may not fit the bill for the new NBA and how often superstars relocate, it’s great for Beal’s projections as a fantasy player. With Westbrook departed for L.A., Beal will have the ball in his hands even more than before and could set new career highs across the board as his usage makes another jump. As unlikely as it may seem, If Beal takes a step as a passer, he could play his way into a potential top SG ranking at the season’s end.

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

My third-ranked shooting guard averaged career highs last season in points, rebounds, assists, threes made, field goal percentage, free-throw percentage, and three-point percentage. In other words, Zach LaVine had the best season of his career and should be in store for another phenomenal season as he enters his prime. Now with even more competent talent surrounding him, expect for similarly elite fantasy production across the board for LaVine.

Fantasy basketball top 30 shooting guards

Rank Player Team ESPN ADP
1 James Harden Nets 5.6
2 Bradley Beal Wizards 9.1
3 Zach LaVine Bulls 35.7
4 Fred VanVleet Raptors 24.8
5 Donovan Mitchell Jazz 19.7
6 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Thunder 28.1
7 Devin Booker Suns 28.9
8 Jaylen Brown Celtics 38.3
9 DeMar DeRozan Bulls 46.5
10 Anthony Edwards Timberwolves 53.7
11 CJ McCollum Trail Blazers 51.2
12 Caris LeVert Pacers 56.4
13 Collin Sexton Cavaliers 54.3
14 Bogdan Bogdanovic Hawks 105
15 Spencer Dinwiddie Wizards 79.7
16 Kevin Porter Jr. Rockets 113.3
17 Jalen Green Rockets 86.5
18 Norman Powell Trail Blazers 101.4
19 Buddy Hield Kings 71.5
20 Marcus Smart Celtics 105.6
21 Klay Thompson Warriors 95.9
22 Evan Fournier Knicks 122.3
23 Nickeil Alexander-Walker Pelicans 99.6
24 Jordan Clarkson Jazz 110.3
25 Dillon Brooks Grizzlies 137.1
26 Malik Beasley Timberwolves 126.7
27 Kevin Huerter Hawks 149
28 Duncan Robinson Heat 136.4
29 Tim Hardaway Jr. Mavericks 109.3
30 Talen Horton-Tucker Lakers 139.1

