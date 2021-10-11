Top 30 shooting guard rankings for 2021-22 fantasy basketball season

The NBA preseason is officially underway with the opening day of the 2021-22 regular season just around the corner. Equally as important, fantasy basketball season is here and drafts are beginning to take place. DraftKings Nation has you covered with 30 rankings at each position for ESPN H2H category leagues, which could be beneficial even if you’re playing in other leagues that aren't associated with ESPN. Whether it’s Yahoo! CBS Sports, or NBA.com, these lists will provide you the ultimate guide in building the perfect fantasy team for the 2021-22 season.

James Harden, Brooklyn Nets

There’s no denying that James Harden is still the dominant former league MVP that stuffed the stat sheets in Houston for eight seasons. His fit within Brooklyn’s roster was initially unpredictable, but Harden showed his versatility and dynamism fitting alongside Durant and Irving, playing the role of a point guard as he set the table for everyone. Injuries plagued Harden, and the Nets as a whole, in 2020-21, but a more in-shape Harden from Day 1 should lead him back to being the ironman that he once was. With that, there’s no questioning who is the top-ranked SG in fantasy basketball.

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Another season is among us and Brad Beal is still a member of the Washington Wizards. While that may not fit the bill for the new NBA and how often superstars relocate, it’s great for Beal’s projections as a fantasy player. With Westbrook departed for L.A., Beal will have the ball in his hands even more than before and could set new career highs across the board as his usage makes another jump. As unlikely as it may seem, If Beal takes a step as a passer, he could play his way into a potential top SG ranking at the season’s end.

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

My third-ranked shooting guard averaged career highs last season in points, rebounds, assists, threes made, field goal percentage, free-throw percentage, and three-point percentage. In other words, Zach LaVine had the best season of his career and should be in store for another phenomenal season as he enters his prime. Now with even more competent talent surrounding him, expect for similarly elite fantasy production across the board for LaVine.